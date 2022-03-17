Leinenkugel's hosts ribbon cutting for new pilot brewery

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Leinie Lodge was packed Thursday afternoon as the ribbon was cut for the new pilot brewery located within the lodge.
Future Leinenkugel's president Tony Bugher said the new brewery allows them to be more flexible with new recipes and the brewing process.
"We can do things a lot quicker than we can with the big brewery across the bridge, and again we anticipate the next big thing for Leinenkugel's to come out of the brewery right here in this pilot system," Bugher said.
Their first beer made in the pilot brewery, First Batch Brew, is available on tap starting Thursday.