Lemonade Day fundraiser also builds life skills

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Nothing beats a cold glass of lemonade on a hot summer day, and some local kids used that to their advantage, for a good cause that is.
Boys and Girls Clubs in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Black River Falls celebrated Lemonade Day. Each cup cost 50 cents, and the kids created each poster sign themselves, and gave stickers that they created to customers.
The proceeds are used to help fund the local clubs, but it's not all about the money. Organizers say it also helps the kids build life skills.
"All summer long we have the kids learning about money matters, they're learning about really important things and they finally get to culminate that into being entrepreneur and run their own site," said Kora Lang, site director of the Altoona Boys & Girls Club.
"Giving the people the lemonade that they want for a hard day at work. Just helping people out, and getting out side and work! And if you didn't come here you're missing out," said Braylon Wilkes and Heliana Marum.