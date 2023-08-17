Local artist shares art with vending machine

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire artist has started a new way of sharing his art with the Chippewa Valley.
Perry Kyser, the owner of Signum Somnia, started his art career six months ago, and has been a fixture in the local arts scene ever since. Now, he's moving into his new studio at the 1106 Uptown Eau Claire, formerly known as Artisan Forge Studios.
With the new space is also a new way to sell his surrealist artwork: a vending machine.
"I remember always loving the gumball machines, the tattoo machines, like the idea you get something special in that little capsule and I just wanted to do that with art and I feel like if I do something that's fairly inexpensive, this is where I can put more wild things," Kyser said.
The vending machine takes four quarters, and with a push of the button, dispenses the mystery artwork.
As for what's next, Kyser said he will be working on his studio and attending every regional art event for the foreseeable future.
To see Kyser or his art vending machine, attend local art events or find it soon outside of his new studio.