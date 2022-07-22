Local bank pledges $100,000 to Hope Village project

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Hope Village is getting even closer to reaching their goals as Northwest Bank pledges $100,000 to the project, which has a goal of raising $2.7 million.
The fundraising campaign kicked off in May, and seeks to raise money to support local people who are experiencing homelessness by providing free temporary and transitional housing, and affordable housing. They also seek to offer supportive services to those living there.
Hope Village is currently a village of tiny homes scattered about at several locations, but the nonprofit purchased three acers of property on Kennedy Road in Chippewa Falls to serve as the village's future home.
Last week it was announced Casper Foundation and Rutledge Charities pledged $750,000 toward the capital campaign.