Local family brings together volleyball and lemonade for cancer research donation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was more than a match Wednesday night at a Blugolds volleyball game as a local family turned lemons into a large donation for pediatric cancer research.
There were several educational opportunities at Wednesday's match. Students and families learned about cancer prevention, and they also had the opportunity to buy lemonade from a local family who wanted to support cancer research.
The idea came from their son Greyson who just wanted to do a random act of kindness. At half time, the Ottum family donated hundreds of dollars raised before and during the game to Mayo Clinic.
Mayo Clinic officials said the event was a success, and they are looking into doing it again in the future.