Local family sets goal to visit every city park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Kids are out for summer break and one family is setting a goal to remain active outside.
Katie Miller and her kids Nash and Lilly have a set a goal to visit every single park in the city of Eau Claire, and a number of other parks around the Chippewa Valley. The grand total — 50 parks in one summer.
Katie said the idea started because she wanted to create a fun outdoor summer activity for the family.
"My four-year-old will be going to preschool in the fall. I've been a stay-at-home mom for the last four years with him and now I have an almost two-year-old daughter so I wanted to do something special for him before he goes to preschool and he doesn't get to spend every day with his mom and his sister," Katie said.
She admits she was surprised to learn about the large number of parks in the area but is ready for the challenge.
To help the family keep track, she created a checklist for all the parks visited.
"The climbing stuff there," Four-year-old Nash said when describing what he enjoys most at each playground.
There are no rules for the activity. The family can visit as many parks in a day as they want and can spend as much time as they want at each park. So far the family has visited 10 of the 50 parks.