Local hospital receives blanket donation for cancer center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A little bit of comfort and warmth will be heading to patients at Sacred Heart Hospital thanks to the help of Chilson Subaru in Eau Claire.
The car dealership donated 84 blankets Monday to the hospital's Prevea Cancer Treatment Center.
Each blanket has a note with words of hope and encouragement. The dealership also provided the center with arts and crafts care kits for children. Sacred Heart staff said patients enjoy the gifts because it makes them feel at home.
"It's just really nice to have something warm and soft and kind of cozy when you are going through treatments," said Jessica Gugel of Sacred Heart Hospital.
Gugle said patients are gifted the blankets when they start treatments. The blankets are packable and can be folded into a pillow.
A Chilson spokesperson said they've partnered with Sacred Heart in the past. This was the fifth year Chilson has donated blankets.