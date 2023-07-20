Local man brings a bit of color to Altoona with finished mural

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Thursday, a local artist revealed the final product of a picture that is bringing a bit of color to Altoona.
As we've reported, Visit Eau Claire reached out to local artist and business owner Christopher Johnson, asking him to create a 32 foot tall and 78 foot wide mural underneath the Altoona bridge on River Prairie Drive.
Johnson told News 18 it was a challenge he was honored to take on.
The mural includes various underwater creatures because it's located right next to the Eau Claire River.
He said the purpose of the mural was to brighten up the area and to become an interactive spot for friends and family.
"With my art, the whole goal really is just to make people smile and take things a little less seriously. That's it. There is nothing beyond the surface of that. Just to bring something that is a little more light hearted and something everyone can enjoy," said Johnson.
People passing by the mural are welcome to crawl on it and take pictures.
Johnson said the project took roughly 11 weeks to complete.