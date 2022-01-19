 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Local nurse nominates patient for free auto repairs

  • Updated
  • 0

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A woman with a lot on her plate has one less thing to worry about now thanks to Chippewa Valley Mazda.

Wednesday, Selena Buckli was gifted some much-needed maintenance on her car. The prize is part of Chippewa Valley Mazda and Ken Vance Automotive's "Revamp Your Ride" program. 

Selena was nominated by a local nurse, who is helping Selena with her Leukemia treatments. She said Selena needs the repairs because her car was damaged after she recently slid into a median due to poor road conditions. 

She said Selena needs a reliable car to get her to and from her cancer treatments.

Wednesday, Selena's car received a new alignment, bodywork repair, rear brakes and a full used vehicle inspection. 

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com

Recommended for you