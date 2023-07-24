Local teen wins $25,000 scholarship at Professional Bowlers Association Nationals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A huge bowling scholarship is right up the alley for an Eau Claire North senior after recently winning a different bowling scholarship.
Earlier this month, 17-year-old Traeten Henrichsmeyer won a $25,000 scholarship at the Professional Bowlers Association Championships in Milwaukee.
The PBA National Championship is a two-stage tournament where participants of any age or skill bowl in their respective divisions compete for money.
Traeten won the open classic division with about four hundred bowlers competing. Knocking down 1528 pins in 6 games.
Traeton said he's the youngest bowler to advance to the finals, and he plans to bowl in college.
"Overall that money will help pay for college and all its expenses and travel expenses for the team and whatever. So that's pretty big to not really have to worry about that and all that just came from having fun and competing for something that I like to do," he said. "So that's kinda cool that that can help me in my future as well."
Because he won his division in the first stage, Traeten gets to compete for a $60,000 scholarship at the PBA National Championship Finals.
That round is set for late September in Portland, Maine.