Longtime Eau Claire School District teachers retire, reflect on their time in education

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Kate Mullins has been teaching at Meadowview Elementary for 25 years. Another longtime teacher — Lesa Cramer — has been teaching for 27 years at Memorial High School.
This June they're both retiring and reflecting.
"I feel like I've touched a lot of kids lives and hope that I had a positive impact on them," Cramer said.
Cramer taught speech pathology, helping kids with communication needs. Unable to pick a favorite memory — she always enjoyed seeing kids make progress in the classroom.
"A lot of the kids I work with struggle and things come harder to them so we celebrate any successes they have," she said.
Mullins is an English language learner teacher. She taught kids who don't speak English as their first language. Her favorite memory was always seeing a student's hard work pay off.
"When the students really catch on to reading and they know they crack the code and you can see it in their eyes, that's probably one of the best," Mullins said.
Every teacher has a unique way of teaching. For Cramer, it was the presence of two therapy golden retrievers in her classroom that made school easier for kids.
"I've been able to meet so many kids that I wouldn't necessarily meet. They'll swing by and just pet the dogs in between classes," Cramer said.
The most rewarding part for Mullins was being a role model for her students. She said it takes just one teacher to change someone's life.
"It's just such a wonderful feeling because you know you've made a difference in their lives and hopefully that will keep them on a good direction and keep them going," Mullins said.
Cramer and Mullins thanked students, teachers and district administrators for all the support they've received over the years. They said they plan to spend retirement with their families.