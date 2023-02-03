Love for All: Cadott students host dance and game day for area special needs students

CADOTT (WQOW) - Two Cadott juniors are looking to make a difference for the community and special education students with an event called "Love for All."
"We're both extremely shocked and grateful," said Aubree Foldy, an event organizer. "It started as something small when we brought our proposal to Mr. Hunt and he's like "go big [or] go home. Have a lot of people. We opened it up to schools and now we have 65+ people here."
Aubree and fellow organizer Jayden Winchell are both members of the Family Career Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and best buddies. Both organizations focus on ways to give back and incorporate the entire community and promote inclusive relationships for all.
For their "star event" they created the "Love for All" dance and game day. They invited students with special needs from Stanley Boyd, Thorp, and Altoona to come dance, have fun and play games. With cookies, popcorn, and even photography services donated by local business
"I think it was important so that everyone felt that they were included with each other, and everyone could make that connection with each other," Jayden said. "Not everyone always feels included within this school so I think it's very important for everyone to get that chance to have that connection with people outside of our school and in our school."
They both plan to continue this event in the future though their best buddy program.