Make-A-Wish to grant Eau Claire girl’s Disney wish

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In the U.S. and its territories, a wish is granted every 34 minutes by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and soon, a young girl from Eau Claire will have her dream come true.
Whether it's playing catch outside or Nintendo Switch inside, 11-year-old Lilith Kiehl of Eau Claire loves spending time with her family.
But the day after Christmas in 2020, the playing had to pause when she found out she had cancer.
"She was diagnosed with Wilms' Tumor. It is a cancer that attacks the kidneys and can go all the way up into the brain and the spine," said Lilith's mom Amanda Kiehl.
Luckily, doctors caught the cancer in its early stages, but they still had to remove her left kidney.
The situation also put a financial and emotional strain on her family.
"We had to move from where we were because we were living out on Mitchell Road and we had to move from there because it wasn't really somewhere we could be, and we went into emergency housing and then we moved here. So that was a lot," Kiehl said. "And then just the emotional strain of chemotherapy, having to watch your child go through that."
Although her kidney was removed, she still went through 16 rounds of chemotherapy in La Crosse in 2021 to make sure nothing was left behind.
"It's a long drive from here all the way to La Crosse," Lilith said.
Lilith is in remission now, and over the summer, she found out her wish will be granted this December. That means a free trip to Disney World!
"Who do you hope to meet there?" reporter Katrina Lim asked.
"Elsa and Anna. Those are my favorite Disney princesses," Lilith said. "I'm super excited. This is going to be my first time ever going on an airplane."
Since she was diagnosed around Christmas two years ago, the family of six is looking forward to replacing bed memories with good ones.
"I'm really grateful for everything they've done for us," Kiehl said.
"Thank youuuuu!!" Lilith said.
Children who have or have had a critical illness can qualify for Make-A-Wish.
For the month of October, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin is promoting the "Month of Miles," encouraging folks to donate airlines miles to help local kids' wishes get granted.
If you'd like to donate your miles, click/tap here.