Menomonie family preparing to welcome, house family who fled from Ukraine

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Menomonie residents Paul and Lynn Schwartz are currently preparing to sponsor the Kuznietsova family of four who fled from Ukraine after the Russian invasion.
The Kuznietsova family lost everything in the war, including a safe place to live, but that's about to change.
"We just want to help and we have space," Lynn said. "We have a couple rooms that we were not using, and we have a big house and we just wanted to help a family. They matched us with a really, really beautiful family who are incredibly grateful for this chance to have safe skies."
Khurmate and Yuliia Kuznietsova, father and mother of two boys Nikita and Kiril are expected to arrive in the United States this January.
"The goal is to get them here before January 15 because English language classes start on the 23rd and if they don't start then, then they have to wait until the end of march," Lynn said.
In the meantime, donations are being collected through St. Joseph's Catholic Church to help the family. Their ultimate goal is to collect $13,000.
The Kuznietsova's are also looking for work.
"Employment is huge," Paul said. "Getting them a job so they can get rolling. They definitely want to be working. I think they feel uncomfortable with some sort of vision of a handout."
The Kuznietsova family expresses immense gratitude for all of the help they are receiving.
"They were thanking us and Paul said, 'we would like to think you would do the same thing for us if we were in your situation.' And Yulia said, 'kindness is what makes living in the world possible'," Lynn said.
Updates on the family can be found in the Menomonie for Ukraine Facebook group.