Moving and grooving during storytime at Owen Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Kids are encouraged to get up and move during storytime in Eau Claire this summer.
On Friday the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library hosted an interactive storytime for more than 150 kids and their families at the bandshell in Owen Park. In addition to being read to, children were quizzed on their shapes and colors, and got to sing, dance, and jump around.
Youth services coordinator Jill Patchin said they offer this activity because they want to make reading fun.
"My favorite part about storytime is seeing the kids and families and seeing them smiling and having a great time and enjoying storytime," Patchin said.
Each storytime will be different and is scheduled for every Friday at 10 a.m. through July 15 at Owen Park in Eau Claire.
The library is also offering a summer reading program where kids can earn prizes in exchange for reading.
Click/tap here for a calendar of future library events.
Click/tap here to learn more about the Books on the Move Summer Library Program where kids can earn prizes.