Mr. Pigeon Falls: Community helps centenarian celebrate 105th birthday

PIGEON FALLS (WQOW) - He's known to many as Mr. Pigeon Falls. On Tuesday, the community celebrated a major milestone for their beloved neighbor and World War II veteran.
Reynolds Tomter is now 105 years old, and you wouldn't believe it if you met him. It's like clockwork for this centenarian. Every morning, Tomter sits in the same seat, at the same bar, with the same cup of joe in hand.
"I tell everybody around here, I've been drinking coffee for over 100 years," said Tomter.
You could call him a Pigeon Falls celebrity. Now, at the age of 105, Tomter still brings joy and service to those around him.
Tomter has lived in Pigeon Falls for over 80 years.
"I've been here of course, forever," said Tomter.
He owned the Pigeon Falls store for the majority of his life. In the 40s, he helped start the town's fire department.
"We are thankful to people like Reynolds and my dad and the people from back in the 40's that got it going," said Fred Ackley, a member of the fire department and Lion's Club.
In 1960, he helped found the Lion's Club.
It's safe to say Tomter wears many hats in Pigeon, but he has even more friends.
"He's just one of a kind," said resident Richard Erickson.
"He's just an eternal optimist and just brings such great joy," said Mary Ann Bowman, pastor at Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls.
"I think it's unbelievable that I'm 80 years old and I still have my dad," said Julie Warner. "That I am blessed to still have my dad."
You may be wondering, what's Tomter's secret to a long life?
"First thing is, I guess I never did smoke," said Tomter. "And I guess I have to give Lady Luck a lot of credit."
From all of us at WQOW News 18, we want to wish Reynolds Tomter a very Happy Birthday!