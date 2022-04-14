New book vending machine dispensing knowledge at Sherman Elementary School

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new vending machine is dispensing knowledge at a local elementary school.
This week Sherman Elementary unveiled its new book vending machine.
Library media specialist Theresa Paine said she and another teacher got the idea from another school.
Every book in the machine costs one token. Students can earn a token when it's their birthday, or if the class earns a thousand 'stars' for positive behavior, everyone in the class gets a token.
Paine hopes the machine encourages students to read because by being able to choose what they "want" to read, administrators hope kids actually read their books.
Paine said their school has quite a few low-income families, so not all the kids can afford a brand new book, let alone one they can keep forever.
"To be able to make sure that each kid will get at least two brand new books just for them every year was something that was really an important idea to us," Paine said. "It's something that we can make sure we're able to provide for everybody regardless of what their home or background is."
The machine cost $5,500 and was paid for with Title I funds. Officials plan to apply for various grants to pay for more books in the future.