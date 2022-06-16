New Cannery Park to include several nods to area's history

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The empty field by First Avenue and Maple Street may seem like nothing now, but eventually it will be filled with amenities for the new Cannery Park.
On Tuesday the Eau Claire City Council approved the conceptual drawings for the future Cannery Park. Parks and Forestry manager Steve Plaza said it took eight months of public input and design to get this far.
The park will include a playground, restrooms, all-season skate track, a large grassy area, a sledding hill, and a canoe-kayak ramp.
Plaza said the playground is designed differently than any of their other 27 playgrounds in town. It will have several nods to the history of the area such as a log climbing structure because there used to be a log flume just north of the site, and a giant play tower shaped like a can.
"I'm really excited," Plaza said. "When I came in for the design, I didn't have any pre-conceived notions of what I think this park should look like. It's going to be fun. It's going to be a park for 12 months out of the year."
The Cannery Park will replace Kessler Park on First and Walnut, which will be available for redevelopment after the park is relocated.
The new park project is estimated to cost $3.4 million. Plaza hopes bids for the project can go out by August or September, and depending on that timeline, they would like to start the groundwork in the fall.