New Eau Claire Children's Museum set to open early January

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero
range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting
any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

New Eau Claire Children's Museum set to open early January

Childrens museum graphic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Children's Museum is putting the finishing touches on the new building in downtown Eau Claire with plans to open the doors within the next month.

"There's still a little bit of our exhibits to get put in place and a little bit of construction to be done yet too, but we hope to wrap that up soon and we'll be looking at opening in the first or second week of January," said Michael McHorney, CEO of the Children's Museum.

The new Children's Museum has been in the works for over five years and will replace the Play Space children's center on Barstow Avenue.

"With the pandemic we, due to financial reasons, determined it was best to close that building, put it up for sale, and then start with this project," McHorney said. "It was a little bit of a risk for us to take but the community has been so supportive for us and right there with us every step along the way which is something that we will be eternally grateful for."

The new museum will feature new galleries along with some of the old favorites that focus on getting kids active and engaging their minds with interactive art and science exhibits.

The building uses tree-designed structural supports to create a unique environment for kids to play.

"When kids arrive they're going to be, hopefully, in awe of being amidst the tall timbers," McHorney said. "That's not something they're used to in a building and hopefully that will help evoke play and excitement for them."

The new building will be 100 percent carbon neutral and will include a preschool and child development center. McHorney said it is the only children's museum in Wisconsin to have a preschool in the building.

"We're really excited to be able to step up and help address a major community need right now which is a lack of affordable and high quality child care," he said.

McHorney said he is excited to open the new space and start serving the community again.

"I'm really excited about how this has all come together, it's not been easy but it'll be worth every ounce of effort it took because it's going to make a difference for a lot of kids," he said.

