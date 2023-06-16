New fusion diner arrives in Elk Mound

ELK MOUND (WQOW) - Grub Fusion Diner — a new Hmong-owned business in Elk Mound — held its grand opening Friday, June 16.
The ribbon cutting ceremony brought officials from the Eau Claire and Hmong Chamber of Commerce as well as Elk Mound officials to support the new business.
The diner aims to bring new flavors to the Chippewa Valley. It's located on the corner of Menomonie Street and Holly Avenue in the former home of The Junction.
The menu features a blend of Hmong and American fare with options such as egg rolls, burgers and specialty sandwiches. The owner, Ge Yang, said he wants the restaurant to bring a sense of community and be a fixture in the Elk Mound community.
"I'm very community based, people always ask me, 'Why not Eau Claire?' 'Why not Menomonie?' but Ek mMund is my roots," Yang said. "So I decided to come back here and give back to the community that's done so much for me and my family."
He said he dreamed of opening a restaurant for most of his life and came up with the name for the diner in 2004 while working on a class project as a Chippewa Valley Technical College student.
Yang said that owning his own restaurant means the world to him, and he is proud to keep it local.