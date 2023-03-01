New little free library in Owen Park promotes early literacy in Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new little free library has popped up in Eau Claire — this one is at the Owen Park playground.
It was put up by the Early Literacy Coalition of the Greater Chippewa Valley, and they hope it's not the last one as they work to get more books in the hands of children.
They hope to put little libraries in at four more sites in Eau Claire: the Bolton Refuge House, the Community Table, and two area food pantries. They also plan to put up several in Chippewa County.
The books are meant for kids ages zero to 8 and their families. The books can be brought home and kept.
"Additionally, the library contains early literacy information to empower and support parents and caregivers in the literacy development of their children," said Family Resource Center executive director Jennifer Eddy in a press release.
You can learn more about this project by clicking here. The books were purchased with donations from RCU and the Eau Claire Morning Rotary.