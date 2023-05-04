New signs along Putnam Park trail share information about wildflowers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're walking along the Putnam Park trail by UWEC, you might see some new signs for the wildflowers and for a woman who used to walk the path.
These signs identify what kinds of wildflowers are along the trail, as well as their cultural significance. This time of year, some of the wildflowers you'll see are called spring ephemerals, and they're in bloom for just a few weeks.
The project was made possible by a woman who wanted to provide financial support to improve Putnam Park in memory of her mother, Gladys Kampen Webb. The sign dedicated to her says she enjoyed these blooms until she was 101.
The effort to put these signs together has been in the works for the past two years. UWEC assistant professor of biology Dr. Nora Mitchell said she worked with the donor and a student to come up with a list of species to focus on.
Dr. Mitchell said she commissioned the local/regional Ojibwe artist Annmarie Geniusz to illustrate the flowers. Geniusz also illustrated her own mother's book on plants.