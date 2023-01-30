 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Our House Memory Care seeking your help to make this a special Valentine's Day

  • 0
Our House Senior Living

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It may not be Valentine's Day yet, but it is time to start thinking of how you can show love to area seniors. 

Our House Senior Living Memory Care is a residence for older adults who can't live alone due to dementia or other forms of memory loss. And this winter, they are asking people to help make this a holiday to remember by sending them Valentine's Day cards. You can send cards to: 

Our House Senior Living

733 W. Hamiliton Ave

Eau Claire WI, 54701

They are also teaming up with Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor as they ask people to "adopt a senior." You can order a pint of ice cream on their website, and Ramone's will deliver those pints to residents in time for cupid's holiday. Click here to learn more.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you