Our House Memory Care seeking your help to make this a special Valentine's Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It may not be Valentine's Day yet, but it is time to start thinking of how you can show love to area seniors.
Our House Senior Living Memory Care is a residence for older adults who can't live alone due to dementia or other forms of memory loss. And this winter, they are asking people to help make this a holiday to remember by sending them Valentine's Day cards. You can send cards to:
Our House Senior Living
733 W. Hamiliton Ave
Eau Claire WI, 54701
They are also teaming up with Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor as they ask people to "adopt a senior." You can order a pint of ice cream on their website, and Ramone's will deliver those pints to residents in time for cupid's holiday. Click here to learn more.