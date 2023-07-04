Outlaw Farms Hosts Fun "Fourth at the Farm" Holiday Event

FALL CREEK (WQOW) -People could visit some cute animals at Outlaw Farms 'Fourth at the Farm' holiday event.
Families gathered at Outlaw Farms in Fall Creek Tuesday afternoon in celebration of the Fourth of July.
The farm was open to the public to show off its unique animals like kangaroos, miniature ponies, and tortoises.
Kids were also able to use the playground and purchase frozen treats.
Farm Owner Ashely Schulner says that new farm additions like their newborn baby lemur and donkey were attractions people came to see.
She says support has been so good from local communities in the past, so she wanted to give back.
"I think most people go do fireworks at night and it's the holiday and so people have the day time open and yeah have time to stop out and go through." she said. "Admission was three dollars today and with that you get a free feed cup so very reasonable. And so yeah we just wanted to bring people in and share what we have."
Outlaw Farms is no stranger to events like this, they do a pumpkin patch every fall and have hosted Easter and Christmas events in the past.
If you missed Fourth at the Farm Tuesday, Schulner says their animals will be on display at many different Eau Claire festivals, including the Eau Claire County Fair.