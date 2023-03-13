P.R.I.D.E. Dance Recital gives children with disabilities the spotlight

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some very talented dancers took to the stage on Monday at the Pablo Center for the P.R.I.D.E. Dance Recital.
P.R.I.D.E., which stands for "Physical Activity and Recreation for Individuals with Disabilities", gives kids with disabilities a chance to learn a dance routine and take the spotlight.
That's something that wasn't previously offered in the area. The group's creator said that surprised her when she came to Eau Claire for college. She had volunteered at an adaptive dance program during high school, and saw the difference it made in people's lives.
"They walk in so nervous," said Baillie Ollila, director and creator of P.R.I.D.E. Dance. "Then they hit the stage with beaming smiles and they're so excited, everybody's cheering them on, it's a really fun process to watch."
She said it's a great way for children with disabilities to be physically active and enjoy doing it, which is important to staying healthy.
On Monday, 13 kids performed with nearly 30 volunteers from UW-Eau Claire, after months of practice. Ollila said she hopes the group will keep growing and hopes to add a fall program next year.