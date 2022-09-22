Packers host Football Outreach Camp in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Nearly 200 Altoona elementary schoolers put their football skills to the test Thursday morning at a Green Bay Packers camp.
The Railroaders football team partnered with the Packers to host a Football Outreach Camp at Fuzzy Thurston Field at OakLeaf Stadium. Head coach Chad Hanson said he became interested in the event last year while attending the Packers' High School Coach of the Week recognition ceremony at Lambeau Field.
Campers rotated through five stations of various drills and obstacle courses with the assistance of senior members of the Altoona varsity football team.
Football Outreach Camps are coordinated in conjunction with the NFL Play 60 Program.
Altoona will host Viroqua High School on Friday night at OakLeaf Stadium.