Peace Church accepting shoebox gifts for Operation Christmas Child

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local church is on a mission to make sure kids across the globe have a present to open this Christmas.
Peace Church in Eau Claire is now accepting presents for Operation Christmas Child.
Operation Christmas Child is an international project that collects shoeboxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items, and fun toys. These shoebox gifts are then delivered to children in need around the world.
Some things you can fill your box with include a jump rope, small musical instrument, crayons, notebook, hairbrush, or toothbrush, but not toothpaste.
Last year the church collected nearly 2,000 boxes and about 4,500 boxes were collected throughout the Chippewa Valley.
"We do this because we love people, because God loves people. And there's a whole lot of children out there in the world who won't get any kind of gifts for Christmas. We want them to feel God's love through the gifts that we give them that they might know that Jesus loves them and that we love them, too," said Peace Church associate pastor David Forke.
You can bring your goodie-filled box unwrapped to Peace Church, or wrap the lid and bottom separately because the processing center they send the presents to in Aurora, Illinois will check the boxes before shipping them out.
The picture below has a list of drop off dates and times. Peace Church is located at 501 E. Fillmore Avenue in Eau Claire near Manz Elementary.