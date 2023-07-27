Perseverance lifts Jordan Lee to college softball opportunity

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Jordan Lee's softball journey is unorthodox and unique, but patience, persistence and perseverance has helped the Menomonie native put pen to paper.
Lee signed her letter of intent to play DII junior college softball at Pitt Community College in Winterville, NC Thursday evening with friends and family on hand at Silver Dollar Saloon.
The pandemic was hard on Lee. Her freshman season was canceled and other hardships forced her to forgo her last two varsity seasons.
She rediscovered her love for the game with Eau Claire Fury 18U, a summer fastpitch travel team that has helped her grow on and off the field.
"I had gone through some different things, and the little girl in me wanted to play softball you know," Lee said. "I feel like the little girl's dream, the person I wanted to be, I'm starting to become that. I don't want to look back and regret not taking an opportunity, so I'm just gonna leave it all out there."
Lee credits her Fury coaches and teammates for her growth and hopes her story can show others that there's more than one path to follow in life.
"It's really just finding what works for them, finding someone who's gonna push them and make them a better athlete and a better person," Lee said.
"It just talks about her character and perseverance," Eau Claire Fury 18U head coach Amy Miller said. "She never gave up, she had a dream. When you have a dream and you're passionate about it, and you are willing to put the work in, you can do whatever you want. Jordan is a perfect example of that. Jordan emulates those characteristics of a leader."
Lee is leaving for North Carolina on August 8 and will begin practices for the 2023-24 season on August 14 as a catcher, outfielder and second baseman. She plans to play softball until she can't any longer.