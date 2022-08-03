Project Linus Chippewa Valley makes blankets for kids in need

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - To some, a blanket is just another household item, but to some kids in crisis, it's the first sign of being soothed. That's why a local group of blanketeers is providing comfort one stitch at a time.
Chapter coordinator Jeannine Taylor started Project Linus Chippewa Valley in Chippewa Falls in October 2020.
"After so many years of being a crocheter, knitter, quilter, everyone in your family has blankets, has plenty of blankets, and you need another place to take them, so Project Linus was born," Taylor said.
Although you see a small group now, the chapter usually has 100 volunteers who meet quarterly to sew or crochet love into every stitch.
"Linus from the Peanuts is one of the Peanuts gang, and he was very very attached to his blanket," Taylor said. "It's a source of comfort for him, and blankets for kids are comforting."
They provide blankets to anyone ages zero to 18, and have sent them to Kentucky tornado victims, Uvalde shooting victims, and local children in need as well.
"Our mission is to help wherever. We give blankets to local hospitals, to homeless shelters. We have given blankets to sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies as well as other first responders so that a child who's in an accident can get a blanket right then," Taylor said.
To this day, the chapter has woven members from Chippewa, Eau Claire, Dunn, Barron, and Rusk Counties.
"It's something I wish we had when I was a child. So just knowing we're giving children that little bit of comfort, maybe it's the only one (blanket) that they've had, maybe they've lost everything they own in a fire. It always gives me goosebumps when I think about it because it's so important for a child to have that," said assistant coordinator Jani White.
As much as members love crocheting for the children, they also love the camaraderie.
"Oh, it's so much fun," Taylor said. "We usually have three or four little groups going on and on."
If you'd like to donate materials, gifts cards (Walmart, JOANN Fabrics), or money to Project Linus Chippewa Valley, you can message their Facebook page, call them at 785-465-7029, or email projectlinuschipfalls@gmail.com.