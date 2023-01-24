Project SEARCH looking for new business partners

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Micon Cinemas was abuzz Tuesday morning with opportunities. Opportunities for businesses, opportunities for employers and opportunities for those in our community who need a little extra help.
Project SEARCH is a local transition program. It prepares young adults with disabilities for success after high school by giving them jobs around the Chippewa Valley.
Tuesday, participants met with potential employers and shared the skills they are learning through the program. The goal was to bring on more businesses for the participants to work at.
Kaylynn Winegar, The Vice President of Workforce Initiative at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the importance of diversifying a workforce.
"Perhaps there is an employer who hasn't hired someone through Project SEARCH or an underrepresented group like some of the folks who go through this program are," Winegar said. "We are able to help cultivate the relationship between business and industry and Project SEARCH."
The program has proven to be successful with an instructor saying its success rate is over 90%. That means 90% of its graduates have found jobs after completing the nine-month program.
If you missed Tuesday's event but still want to learn more — a speed interviewing event will be held on March 7 at the Mayo Clinic Luther Campus at 1 p.m.