Regis student honored for Civil Air Patrol contributions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Regis Catholic High School student Angelo Brantner has been honored for his work in the Civil Air Patrol, a division of the U.S Air Force in Eau Claire.
Brantner is an 18-year-old senior and was recognized by an organization called Rustic Spirits spotlight for his work in the community through his involvement in the CAP.
The organization recognizes high school students around the country. His impact in the community is large. Brantner is an officer with CAP where he teaches younger cadets about the aerospace. And once a year he lays hundreds of memorial wreaths on graves of fallen soldiers to show respect.
He says being a part of the Civil Air Patrol is rewarding and he encourages kids to follow in his footsteps.
"It's a wonderful program that kickstarts your career and hopefully, maybe having a career in the United States Air Force as well," Brantner said.
He credits his success to his family for teaching him the value of hard work and leadership.
He will be attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Arizona next fall. He will major in aerospace engineering. His career goal is working for the NASA astronaut program.