Regis student honored for Civil Air Patrol contributions

...COMPLEX PROLONGED WINTER STORM TO BRING MULTIPLE PRECIPITATION
TYPES AND ASSOCIATED IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN
MINNESOTA THROUGH WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
NIGHT...

.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will lift north this
afternoon as snow but will transition to wintry mix with freezing
rain for much of western and central Minnesota into northwest
Wisconsin late this afternoon through tonight. A light icing to a
tenth of an inch of ice accretion is likely mainly north of a
line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. Locally
higher amounts, up to two tenths, are possible in east-central MN.
The precipitation will then gradually change over to snow Friday
afternoon and evening, with snow heavy at times Friday night.
Snowfall amounts may range as high as 5 to 9 inches in far
western MN and in western WI, with snowfall totals of 4 to 8
inches in MN. In addition, strong winds will develop Friday
afternoon which will persist through Friday night, potentially
producing blizzard conditions over much of western MN and possibly
into eastern MN.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and
central MN into northwest WI for the freezing rain potential. A
Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coverage area
north of Interstate 90 for the combination of heavy snow and
possible blizzard conditions. Stay tuned to the National Weather
Service for the latest forecasts and updates on this complex
winter storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Regis student honored for Civil Air Patrol contributions

Angelo Brantner

Photo courtesy of Angelo Brantner

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Regis Catholic High School student Angelo Brantner has been honored for his work in the Civil Air Patrol, a division of the U.S Air Force in Eau Claire.

Brantner is an 18-year-old senior and was recognized by an organization called Rustic Spirits spotlight for his work in the community through his involvement in the CAP.

The organization recognizes high school students around the country. His impact in the community is large. Brantner is an officer with CAP where he teaches younger cadets about the aerospace. And once a year he lays hundreds of memorial wreaths on graves of fallen soldiers to show respect.

He says being a part of the Civil Air Patrol is rewarding and he encourages kids to follow in his footsteps.

"It's a wonderful program that kickstarts your career and hopefully, maybe having a career in the United States Air Force as well," Brantner said. 

He credits his success to his family for teaching him the value of hard work and leadership.

He will be attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Arizona next fall. He will major in aerospace engineering. His career goal is working for the NASA astronaut program.

