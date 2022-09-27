Ribbon cutting ceremony held as community celebrates library re-opening

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday in honor of the completed renovations of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
The new public library reopened a few weeks ago, but Tuesday, more than 100 people gathered outside to officially celebrate the finished project.
A variety of library and city leaders shared what the library means to them and the community. The $18.5 million renovation project took 16 months of construction and years of planning and fundraising. Additions include an extra 7,000 square feet of space, a third floor, and a 200-seat community room, innovation lab, and art gallery on that third floor.
Library Board of Trustees President Kate Cook said she's been using the facility for 40 years since she was a baby.
"My hope is that it just continues to progress, to change in ways that the community needs and to continue to be a safe haven for pretty much every person in Eau Claire, all community members, no matter their financial level," Cook said.
Other reopening events happening later this week include a "best of the west artist reception," a family dance party, and a circus skills workshop.