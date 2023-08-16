 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory which remains in effect until 6:00 AM CDT
Monday. This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in
arrival, is moving into the state from the northwest Thursday and
will travel south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The
PM2.5 air quality index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion. The best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside
across western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over
the state and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to
favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire
smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations
could develop inland of the lake breeze, while those areas within
the lake breeze will have a better chance of reaching USG AQI
ozone concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are
typically maximized during the afternoon or evening before
decreasing overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Rice Lake church brings fundraiser to Chippewa Valley

Phoenix Fundraiser
Elliot Adams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A Rice Lake church hosted a fundraiser August 16 to benefit multiple Chippewa Valley nonprofits in Eau Claire.

The event was hosted by the World Harvest Church who hoped to spread their message with the Wednesday event. The fundraiser benefitted local nonprofits like Red House of Hope, The Hub and Rising Hope — organizations that focus on mental health, addiction and homelessness.

The event offered food and live music to raise donations for the three organizations.

Sarah McLaughlin, an organizer, was already surprised by the support received before the event even started.

"It really wasn't hard to get these people and the businesses in our community to participate," McLaughlin said. "So really it was just like we set a date and told everybody about it."

McLaughlin said they received enough food and water for 300 people thanks to donations from Hy-Vee and Kwik Trip.

She attributed the interest in their fundraiser due to how important the nonprofits' missions are and how locals care and want to make a change.

The fundraiser lasted until 8 p.m.

