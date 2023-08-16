Rice Lake church brings fundraiser to Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A Rice Lake church hosted a fundraiser August 16 to benefit multiple Chippewa Valley nonprofits in Eau Claire.
The event was hosted by the World Harvest Church who hoped to spread their message with the Wednesday event. The fundraiser benefitted local nonprofits like Red House of Hope, The Hub and Rising Hope — organizations that focus on mental health, addiction and homelessness.
The event offered food and live music to raise donations for the three organizations.
Sarah McLaughlin, an organizer, was already surprised by the support received before the event even started.
"It really wasn't hard to get these people and the businesses in our community to participate," McLaughlin said. "So really it was just like we set a date and told everybody about it."
McLaughlin said they received enough food and water for 300 people thanks to donations from Hy-Vee and Kwik Trip.
She attributed the interest in their fundraiser due to how important the nonprofits' missions are and how locals care and want to make a change.
The fundraiser lasted until 8 p.m.