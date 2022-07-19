Rock Fest, NWSF post big attendance numbers from weekend festivities

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Two major events came to the area this past weekend, and with it came a lot of people.
Rock Fest, near Cadott, wrapped up Saturday night with big crowds. Festival officials told News 18 this years event was the largest festival to ever take place on the site. That includes Country Fest. They did not have an exact headcount yet.
Over in Chippewa Falls, the executive director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Rusty Volk said attendance this year matched last year, which was the fair's biggest event ever.
He estimates more than 100,000 people attended the fair. A record number of people were there Saturday. Volk attributes that to comedian Charlie Berens, who performed on the main stage. He said that was a sold out show.
Volk also said the weather was great, the only rain came overnight. One change he did notice was less people eating at the concession stands, which Volk attributed to higher food costs than in years past.
As for next year, Volk said the fair will go back to a five-day event. That's because the carnival can't get here in time for an extra day.