Sacred Heart Hospital sets new record for babies born this Mother's Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local hospital saw a record number of new babies on Mother's Day.
According to officials with Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, five families welcomed their little ones into the world Sunday, which is a hospital record.
“You could feel the positive energy throughout the Women and Infants Center, especially as the day went on because one or two babies is special on Mother’s Day, but when we delivered babies three, four and five it was just wonderful," said Jenny Eckhart, a registered nurse in the HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Women and Infants Center.
The first baby was born just before 7 a.m. and the last one to arrive was just before 11 at night.