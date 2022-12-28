Santa takes helicopter to give local kids presents in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - After a busy night of delivering presents around the world, Santa had to make one last stop in the Chippewa Valley. But this time around, his sled was in the shop getting repaired.
He gave his reindeer a break and Ace Helicopters gave him a lift. With help from his family of elves, he delivered presents to four select families who have suffered especially difficult hardships this year — from financial misfortune to tragic family passings.
Santa touched down at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon and took time to meet with the kids and personally give them their gifts.
Santa had a couple more stops in Western Wisconsin before returning to the North Pole. But word has it that he'll be back next season to visit more families in need.