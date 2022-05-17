Shanghai Bistro to donate proceeds from dog-friendly menu items

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local restaurant owner is using his patio and love of dogs to raise money for charity.
New dog-friendly items have been added to Shanghai Bistro's menu.
Furry friends can wag their tails over fun foods like "The Tummy Scratcher," a sushi roll of yellowtail, salmon, cucumber, bacon, and peanut butter, or "Ball!", an appetizer of chicken over rice.
100% of the proceeds from these new options will be donated to three different local animal shelters.
Owner Henry Chan said his first dog 'Lucky' sparked his love of dogs, and he wants to continue to help shelter pets like Lucky.
"I've always adopted from a couple of these shelters. Just trying to help out whatever way we can. I'm busy so I would love to do more with them, but I just can't. I don't have the time. So I was thinking of something creative to do. This was a fun, creative way to do it. As a dog person, just get dogs in here, do something fun."
The patio is open now for people and their dogs.
At the end of each month, the proceeds from the dog-friendly menu items will be spread between the Eau Claire County Humane Association, the Dunn County Humane Society, and the Buffalo County Humane Association.
Chan said the fundraiser will go on throughout the summer.
He is also the same person who adopted Gave, a dog who suffered severe malnourishment from a previous owner in Dunn County.