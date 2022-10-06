Sherman Elementary is turning October into "Socktober"

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A charity drive at a local elementary school has its sights set on warming the feet of those in need this winter, but it might just warm your heart too.
Kids at Sherman Elementary School in Eau Claire are turning October into "Socktober" — a drive to gather new pairs of socks for the homeless and less fortunate before the harsh Wisconsin winter arrives.
Different classes at Sherman have turned the drive into a friendly competition against one another, and they have already gathered hundreds of pairs of socks.
Teachers at Sherman like Bryanna Henry said the students are getting a lot back in return by learning how to give.
"My students just learn so much during this process," Henry said. "There's things I could never teach them from a textbook. It's them working together as a group and collaborating and planning and organizing this real-life event, is like the most meaningful education that I can give a child."
Donations of socks and monetary donations will be accepted on-site at Sherman Elementary School until the end of the month.