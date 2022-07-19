Snake, Rattle, and Roll: Kids learn about reptiles at the Chippewa Falls Public Library

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Kids experienced hands-on learning with rad reptiles and awesome amphibians at the Chippewa Falls Public Library on Tuesday.
As part of an educational program called Snake, Rattle, and Roll, nearly 200 kids and parents learned about various reptiles and amphibians that could be found in our area such as salamanders, turtles, and snakes.
The program was put on by Snake Discovery from Minnesota. Children even got to pet the animals. Some kids seemed highly amused with the reptiles while others were a little scared.
Youth services coordinator Jessi Peterson said interactive programs like this are always good for getting kids hooked on books.
"After they've seen the snakes, we've got tons of reptiles and amphibian books," Peterson said. "There's always kind of a run on that section after one of these programs so once they've seen and possibly touched a snake, then they might want to know what does that snake eat? Am I going to see that snake in my backyard or is that a snake from Texas?"
The library's next kid-friendly program is 'Real Pirate History' with Minnesota's Jack Sparrow at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 at Riverfront Park.