Store manager shares excitement over selling winning lottery ticket

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Powerball jackpot has not been claimed yet, but Saturday's Powerball drawing saw a six-figure winning ticket sold in the Chippewa Valley.
The Cenex Convenience Store on West River Street in Chippewa Falls sold a $100,000 ticket to a mystery winner. The lucky person matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Since they bought the Power Play option, $50,000 doubled to $100,000.
Donna Sommer, a manager at the store, said she has no idea who bought the winning ticket but hopes whoever it is, is a regular at the gas station. As for the store itself, it will also receive about one percent of the winning ticket's prize, something Sommer hopes happens again.
"Well it will probably increase our sales," Sommer said. "You know it's a lucky store."
More sales of lottery tickets could help the business as stores receive a 6 percent commission from the Wisconsin Lottery for every ticket sold. Sommer said it is the first time the store has sold a winning ticket. As for the current jackpot, Powerball is estimated to be at just over $900 million and there is a drawing Monday night.