Sunflowers bloom early at Babbette's Seeds of Hope fields

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The birds are chirping, the bees are buzzing, and the sunflowers are blooming at Babbette's Seeds of Hope.
The fields of flowers in Eau Claire honor Babbette Jaquish, who passed away in 2014 after a long battle with cancer. Ever since, the family has planted the seeds to honor her memory and offer a place to heal and find solace.
The flowers are blooming a bit early this year, as they usually start at the end of August.
"It literally happened, like I kind of noticed it Thursday night, and all of the sudden they just bloomed," said Jennifer Harschlip-White, daughter of Babette. "Usually they'll give us a little bit of notice, but they're really under a lot of stress with the drought this year, and they just came all of the sudden. I'm like 'oh my gosh.' I woke up Saturday morning, and I'm like 'oh my god, they're here.'"
Babbette's Seeds of Hope also announced the construction of a new trail between the sunflower fields and the Chippewa River bike trail that will be called the memory trail.
The memory trail will host a variety of wildflowers along with a pollinator patch for butterflies. The family is encouraging people to plant perennials along the trail.
The trail is yet to be completed, but the sunflower fields are free to the public and open 24/7.
The public can donate to the Babbette's Seeds of Hope fund, where all donations will go toward cancer patients and treatments. If you would like to donate, click here.