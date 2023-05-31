The missing piece: Osseo man completes world's largest commercially available puzzle

OSSEO (WQOW) - It's a puzzling feat! An Osseo man has solved the world's largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.
Andrew Christopherson completed the puzzle with the help of his grandparents. The puzzle has 60,000 pieces and shows a map of the world littered with landmarks.
He began the puzzle in November and completed it in May. Since it takes up so much space — it's housed in his grandparents shed.
He would work on the project during his free time and admits it wasn't too difficult because the puzzle is split into 60 different sections. He said the hardest part was transporting it.
"We each kind of took a few sections and worked on one section at a time. We built it on wrapping paper and then we were able to transport by two people holding each end of the wrapping paper," Christopherson said.
If Christopherson looks familiar, it's because he previously completed what was once the world's largest puzzle in 2021. Unfazed by his prior achievement — he was ready for a new challenge.
His favorite part of this project was spending time with his grandparents. He said they got him into puzzles at a young age, saying it was only fitting that they completed the project together.