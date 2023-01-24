 Skip to main content
Thorp girls basketball plays first game since losing coach Aken

  • Updated
  • 0
012423 Thorp honors Dennis Aken pregame

Members of the Thorp Cardinals girls basketball team wear red t-shirts in honor of their late coach, Dennis Aken, prior to facing the Stanley-Boyd Orioles on January 24, 2023.

STANLEY (WQOW) - The Thorp girls basketball team took to the court Tuesday for its first game since the sudden loss of its head coach, Dennis Aken.

Aken passed away last week after suffering a heart attack. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday in Thorp.

Tuesday night at Stanley-Boyd High School, Cardinals coaches and players wore red t-shirts that said "Play for Coach Aken" as they battled the Orioles.

There was a moment of silence during lineup introductions, and Stanley-Boyd players presented Thorp flowers and a card showing their support.

Thorp lost the game, 52-43, but plans to play the rest of its games this season.

