Three new playgrounds coming to Eau Claire parks this summer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Getting outside to play with your friends is a staple of summer, and in Eau Claire three new playgrounds are about to make this summer even better.
One of the parks getting new play equipment is Newell park in the Shawtown neighborhood.
"The playground here, it was an aging system that was due for replacement, so we're getting quite an upgrade," said city of Eau Claire parks supervisor John Lofgren.
You will likely notice the new playground is in a new spot in the park. Lofgren said they wanted the new playground farther away from the traffic on Ferry Street.
"And just to make it easier for people to use in conjunction with the shelter that's here," Lofgren said.
Over at McDonough Park, it's not just kids who are getting active.
"We have playgrounds for children all over the city, but we don't have anything for the aging population, so that was a need we felt needed to be addressed within the city park system," Lofgren said.
The planning to transform McDonough into an active aging park has been in the works for years, thanks in large part to the local pickleball club who built their courts in the park.
Last spring ground was broken for McDonough's amenities, including outdoor table tennis, exercise equipment, bag toss, and of course a playground that is designed to be fun for children of all abilities.
"The transformation of McDonough park in the last five years has just been amazing for the community," Lofgren said.
Unlike the other two, the third new playground coming to Eau Claire has not gotten started yet. Over at Boyd Park the hope is to see the new playground along with the new skatepark ready to be enjoyed by the end of this summer.
The Newell and McDonough playgrounds should be ready to be played on by the end of the day on Monday.