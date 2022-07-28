Thursday is 'Miracle Treat Day' with money from blizzard sales supporting Children's Wisconsin

(WQOW) - If you're craving a sweet treat after dinner Thursday, head to Dairy Queen and help children's health.
That's because Thursday is Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day! For every blizzard treat sold, participating restaurants give at least a dollar to Children's Wisconsin, a member of the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.
"So when people buy blizzards in Eau Claire and surrounding areas on Miracle Treat Day, they'll be helping kids and families in their area," said Beth Noffsinger with the Children's Miracle Network.
Dairy Queen has been doing Miracle Treat Day for 38 years and says its 2021 campaign raised over $46,000 for Children's Wisconsin. Since 1984, Dairy Queen says it's raised more the $2 million to support Children's Wisconsin.