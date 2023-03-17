Treasure boxes for mental health donated to Boys & Girls Clubs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There's a new local initiative to bring free kindness and wellness resources directly to area residents in a new way.
The local nonprofit, Rewired & Real, is working in partnership with TDS Telecommunications to help spread positivity, and change the stigma around mental health in the community.
Treasure boxes will contain Kind Hero Awards, mindful tools and resources, and games and gadgets they can complete individually or with others of all ages to support their well-being and to inspire kindness.
"This is geared towards kindergarten through twelfth grade, and it's just really to get kids to reflect on being mindful, connect with themselves, set down your electronics and spread kindness with your community," said Rewired & Real president Kjersten Berard.
Kind crew ambassadors will pick different kindness activities, decorate the box, and pick a kindness hero each month that is nominated by TDS Communications.
These treasure boxes come in three sizes and range in value from $500 to $1,000. The first six boxes will be located at all six of the Boys and Girls Clubs in the Chippewa Valley, and were donated by TDS.