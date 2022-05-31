Tuesday Night Blues are back in full swing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Music was all around Owen Park as Tuesday Night Blues returned for the 2022 season.
This will be the first summer with music in the park every week since the pandemic, and organizers say they're excited to have the event back in full swing for a 14 week run.
"It's very exciting, we have been waiting it seems like for so long to get here to the park and have Tuesday Night Blues again," said Cheryl Apfel Wise, president of the Chippewa Valley Blues Society.
Apfel Wise said you don't have to worry about weather shutting down the music either. If it rains one week, you can find the bands at the Stones Throw on Barstow Street.
