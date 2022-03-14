Ukraine violence sparks local sunflower fundraiser

ALTOONA (WQOW) - As the violence in Ukraine spreads, one community member has started a sunflower seed fundraiser.
Jessica Schoen is heading the project. Modicum Brewing Company is supporting the fundraiser and Schoen plans on reaching out to other additional businesses.
The seed packs start at $5 per pack and all proceeds go to the 'Razom for Ukraine' organization to purchase life saving medical supplies and equipment to hospitals in the country.
Schoen said that the conflict hits close to home.
"There are a lot of Ukrainians that are suffering right now and are living in very life and death situations and circumstances. My family has connections to Ukraine and the current violence occurring there," Schoen said.
Besides Ukraine being one of the largest exporters of sunflowers, Schoen said that sunflowers are also the National Flower of Ukraine and represent peace.
She added that she doesn't see herself stopping this effort any time soon.
You can find the seed packets at modicum. We also have information on where else you can get these packets here or emailing sunflowersforukrainecv@gmail.com.