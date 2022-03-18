UW-Eau Claire student's journey from homelessness to medical school

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Broc Kelley is heading to medical school this fall, but at 29 years old, the UW-Eau Claire senior took a roundabout path to get there.
Kelley is graduating from UW-Eau Claire this spring, and in the fall, he'll be a medical student at UW-Madison at the School of Medicine and Public Health.
"I'm very blessed to have the opportunity," Kelley said.
His path to med school is a little non-traditional, initially being rejected from UW-Eau Claire 12 years ago.
"That kind of threw me for a loop and I didn't know what I should do with my life so I tried some things, engineering, accounting," Kelley said. "I dabbled with some stuff, and I ended up going to UW-Stout and I got academically dismissed in the fall of 2011. I had a lot of growing up I needed to do. I needed to learn some tough life lessons."
One of those life lessons was struggling through homelessness, and he spent a lot of time around the UW-Stout area.
"I went from someone's couch to another person's couch," Kelley said. "I did some odd jobs, some carpentry. When I couldn't find a place to sleep, I just slept in my car or on someone's porch."
Backpack in hand filled with pre-med books and his dreams of being a doctor, Kelley hit a turning point at Community Table in Eau Claire.
"I got my free meal there and I had to start asking myself some very serious questions. So I promised myself that I would want to serve there in the same way that they served me to try and give back," Kelley said.
He transferred to UWEC in the summer of 2019 and recently accepted a full ride to med school worth $160,000.
"I answered [the phone call], and as soon as they said 'Accepted,' I actually started crying," Kelley said.
Kelley's mentor and chemistry professor Dr. Kurt Wiegel dropped his phone when he first heard the great news.
"I've heard of people getting some scholarships to medical school, but nothing ever of this magnitude," Dr. Wiegel said. "My second thought was it couldn't of happened to a more deserving guy. He's an incredibly hard worker, a really smart guy, and one of the nicest people you'll ever meet."
Kelley said he doesn't know where he'd be without the many people who lifted him up, including Dr. Wiegel, Kevin Tompkins, and his grandmother.
"Since she's passed, I've definitely wanted to dedicate a large portion of my life to following her steps, helping folks, and being a blessing to others," Kelley said.
Kelley hopes to become a doctor and possibly work in public health helping underserved populations.
As a Native American, he added that he'd like to work to break the inequities and racism he said is imbedded in western secondary education and medicine.