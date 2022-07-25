Valley Vineyard Church seeking school supplies for 11th annual giveaway

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A local school supply giveaway is less than three weeks away, but it needs your help to gather more supplies for the kids.
Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls will host its 11th annual backpack and school supply giveaway next month.
Officials have already started collecting donations of crayons, pens, notebooks, folders, glue sticks, and erasers, but they could still use more of those, plus calculators, pencils and backpacks.
Pastor Michael Houle said when they first started doing this more than a decade ago, they gave away supplies in 150 plastic Walmart bags. And in recent years, they hand out as many as 900 to 1,000 backpacked filled with school items.
"We start from scratch every year with this so it's amazing to see how we've been blessed by our community each year to have this happen, but we're just grateful to be here," Houle said. "Several years ago our building burnt down and we rebuilt, and just to be able to do this and bless our community back is just so honoring for us."
House says this is truly a community effort and that places like 4:30 A.M. Coffee House, Markquart Motors, radio station WWIB, and 12 churches have donated in years past.
The Backpack and School Supply Giveaway is Sunday, August 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Valley Vineyard Church on 910 Bridgewater Ave. in Chippewa Falls.
If you'd like to donate online, go to cfvalleyvineyard.org/donate. You can also drop off supplies at the church. The church does encourage more monetary donations since they can get the supplies in bulk. If you have any questions, call 715-861-3523 or email info@cfvalleyvineyard.org.